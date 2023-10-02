Pakistan felicitates China on National Day

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday conveyed its warmest felicitations to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the Chinese nation on the 74th National Day of the People’s Republic of China. “Pakistan takes great pride in the achievements of our Iron Brother,” said Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-HaqKakar in his congratulatory messages to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the Chinese nation on this 74th National Day of China. He said that in today’s world, China is an anchor of peace and stability as well as the engine of development & progress. “Long live Pak-China friendship,” the prime minister posted on X. Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi also congratulated China on the occasion of its national day. Using a social media account on X, the minister said: “ The people of Pakistan share the spirit of the festivities of the 74th National Day of the People’s Republic of China.” “We hope this year and many years ahead of us will reinforce our all-weather relationship and promote peace and progress for us and the world at large”, he added.