Monday, October 02, 2023
Pakistan felicitates China on National Day

Pakistan felicitates China on National Day
Agencies
October 02, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Pa­kistan on Sunday conveyed its warmest felicitations to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the Chinese na­tion on the 74th National Day of the People’s Repub­lic of China. “Pakistan takes great pride in the achieve­ments of our Iron Brother,” said Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-HaqKakar in his congratulatory messages to President Xi Jinping, Pre­mier Li Qiang, and the Chi­nese nation on this 74th Na­tional Day of China. He said that in today’s world, China is an anchor of peace and stabil­ity as well as the engine of de­velopment & progress. “Long live Pak-China friendship,” the prime minister posted on X. Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broad­casting Murtaza Solangi also congratulated China on the occasion of its national day. Using a social media account on X, the minister said: “ The people of Pakistan share the spirit of the festivities of the 74th National Day of the Peo­ple’s Republic of China.” “We hope this year and many years ahead of us will rein­force our all-weather rela­tionship and promote peace and progress for us and the world at large”, he added.

