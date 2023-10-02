Pakistan’s first female astronaut Namira Saleem lands in US for space journey

KARACHI-Pakistan’s first female astronaut Namira Saleem has landed on American soil to embark on her celestial odyssey aboard Virgin Galactic’s commercial space liner. The woman who proudly waved Pakistan’s flag at the North Pole in 2007. At a key moment, Nimra thanked her homeland for its unwavering support, and expressed her eagerness to carry Pakistan’s flag proudly in the sky. Hailing from Dubai, Pakistan’s first female astronaut Namira Saleem has the honour of being the first Pakistani astronaut who hoisted the national flag not only at the North Pole but also at the South Pole in 2008. Namira Salim is ready to make history without the help of professionals, truly embodying the spirit of an explorer. Nimra Salim, who bought his ticket back in 2006, is now part of the select 100 people who have invested in the dream of space tourism offered by the American aerospace company. Beyond the realm of experts and astronauts, she brings a touch of grace and resilience to travel, symbolizing the aspirations of individuals around the world who dare to dream beyond the confines of our blue planet. This mission is not just a space flight. It is a testament to human talent and unwavering spirit of exploration. In a world where borders seem insurmountable, Namira’s journey serves as a reminder that the sky isn’t the limit, it’s just the beginning. As she becomes the face of Pakistan’s space ambitions, we witness humanity’s collective triumph, handily breaking through celestial barriers. Here is Namira Salim, a woman of the universe, who is reaching new heights and inspires us all to reach for the stars.