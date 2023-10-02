 PHHSA chief highlights new approaches potential to boost output, reduce emissions

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Ma­lik on Sunday emphasised that adopting new ap­proaches to governance, business regulation, and trade has the potential to increase output by 4 per­cent within two years while also aiding in emissions reduction efforts. Speaking at a discussion on “ What Reforms badly needed for Pakistan” arranged by Mian Affan Elahi Arain Director Marvel Cables Limited, he said several emerging mar­ket and developing econo­mies face threats to eco­nomic growth and limited policy space due to high inflation, rising debt, and balance of payments pres­sures. These challenges mounted during the pan­demic and were further in­tensified by Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said slower growth and constrained capacity to support their most vulnerable people expose some of these coun­tries to substantial social instability risks and the same time, these econo­mies face the conundrum of participating in global ef­forts to reduce their carbon emissions and help com­bat climate change with­out sacrificing growth and jobs. Amid such challenges, economy-wide reforms give policymakers the tools to foster growth and prepare for the green transition, he added. Shahzad Ali said fresh and enduring IMF recommendation for spur­ring growth—can quickly materialise even under se­vere economic strains, pro­vided reforms are properly prioritised and sequenced. “These reforms are keys to facilitate the decarbonisa­tion of economies,” he re­marked. He said significant structural impediments continue to hinder growth in emerging markets and developing economies. These stem from a range of issues, including weak gov­ernance, due to government ineffectiveness, political instability, and corruption. He said reducing excessive regulation to make it easier for people to open and run a business is also one area with substantial room for improvement, particularly in low-income countries.