 PHHSA chief highlights new approaches potential to boost output, reduce emissions

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik on Sunday emphasised that adopting new approaches to governance, business regulation, and trade has the potential to increase output by 4 percent within two years while also aiding in emissions reduction efforts. Speaking at a discussion on “ What Reforms badly needed for Pakistan” arranged by Mian Affan Elahi Arain Director Marvel Cables Limited, he said several emerging market and developing economies face threats to economic growth and limited policy space due to high inflation, rising debt, and balance of payments pressures. These challenges mounted during the pandemic and were further intensified by Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said slower growth and constrained capacity to support their most vulnerable people expose some of these countries to substantial social instability risks and the same time, these economies face the conundrum of participating in global efforts to reduce their carbon emissions and help combat climate change without sacrificing growth and jobs. Amid such challenges, economy-wide reforms give policymakers the tools to foster growth and prepare for the green transition, he added. Shahzad Ali said fresh and enduring IMF recommendation for spurring growth—can quickly materialise even under severe economic strains, provided reforms are properly prioritised and sequenced. “These reforms are keys to facilitate the decarbonisation of economies,” he remarked. He said significant structural impediments continue to hinder growth in emerging markets and developing economies. These stem from a range of issues, including weak governance, due to government ineffectiveness, political instability, and corruption. He said reducing excessive regulation to make it easier for people to open and run a business is also one area with substantial room for improvement, particularly in low-income countries.