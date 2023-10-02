Polio campaign to start in 34 districts of Balochistan tomorrow

QUETTA - Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah has said that the anti-Polio cam­paign e will start tomorrow (Mon­day) in all 34 districts of Balochistan.

All preparations have been complet­ed for the Seven-day Anti-Polio drive in Balochistan. The government and Emergency Operation Centre Balo­chistan would commence a seven-day Anti-Polio campaign in Balochistan, in which around 2.4 million children of up to five years would be administered with polio drops. Vitamin A drops also will be given to children during the campaign. All necessary arrangements have been made regarding the Anti-Polio campaign, 10472 teams would be deployed to vaccinate children under the age of five,” Syed Zahid Shah said.

He said that at least 8589 Mobile teams, 925 fixed and 547 transit teams have been deployed in the whole prov­ince to make sure that all children are administered with polio drops. He said Balochistan is polio free for the last two years saying that since January 2021, no polio case has been reported in the province (the last case was re­ported on January 27, 2021, from dis­trict Killa Abdullah), and since April 2021, no polio virus found in the envi­ronmental samples in Balochistan. We have adopted strict security to prevent any unforeseen situation, Balochistan Levies force, Police and Frontier Corps (FC) would be deployed to protect the polio workers,” Syed Zahid Shah said and added that religious scholars are also taking part in persuading the par­ents who normally refuse to adminis­ter the polio drops.

As Routine Immunization (RI) is an important pillar of the polio eradica­tion initiative, we are trying to pro­vide adequate resources not only for vaccination against childhood vac­cine-preventable diseases but also for the expansion of RI service deliv­ery in remote areas to boost cover­age. The efforts and dedication of our front-line workers are admirable, Yet we have to strive more to stop the vi­rus circulation and save our children, concluded Syed Zahid Shah.