Punjab govt won't form judicial commission on Jaranwala tragedy

The interim Punjab government declined to form a judicial commission on the Jaranwala tragedy case.

Additional Advocate General Punjab, Ghulam Sarwar, conveyed the government's decision to the Lahore High Court, asserting that the Punjab government had already constituted a JIT to investigate the incident.

It conveyed that it would be unnecessary to form a separate judicial commission.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Asim Hafeez in response to a petition filed by Bishop Azad Marshall.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had instructed the Punjab chief secretary to take a decision in connection with a petition seeking formation of a judicial commission for an inquiry into the Jaranwala tragedy.

The direction for the provincial chief secretary came from Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi, when the public prosecutor responded in negative on being questioned if a judicial commission was formed to look into the incident.

In the plea, the petitioner had requested the high court to issue orders for an inquiry into the Jaranwala tragedy by a judicial commission, contending that the fundamental rights of the minority community (the Christians) had been violated in the incident.