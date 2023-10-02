Recovers Rs26m from 693 dead defaulters

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collabora­tion with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs 26 million from 693 dead default­ers in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 18th day of its recovery campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media here Sun­day that on the 18th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 4.07m from 103 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 9.07m from 53 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Mate­rial Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 3.47m from 113 defaulters in Cen­tral Circle and Rs 1.01m from 35 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Techni­cal) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 1.01 million from 60 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 2.81m from 66 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) En­gineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.91 million from 130 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 3.25 million from 133 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 542 million from 15,942 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 63.15m from 1,751 de­faulters in Northern Circle; Rs 131.13 million from 1,863 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 78.11m from 2,021 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 36.07m from 1064 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 34.01m from 1,251 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 72.14m from 1,491 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 35.47 million from 2,393 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 92.83 million from 4,108 defaulters in Kasur Circle.