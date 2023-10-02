Rs.102 million released for three hospitals

FAISALABAD - A total of Rs.102 million was released for development projects in three hospitals of Faisalabad.
A spokesman of health department said here on Sunday that Rs.100 million was released for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan General Hospital Chak No.224-RB whereas Rs.1 million would be spent on up-gradation of Rural Health Center (RHC) Khurarianwala and Rs.1 million for Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumra.
These funds would be expended for completion of various development and up-gradation schemes in these hospitals on war-footing so that quality health facilities could be provided to the masses as early as possible, he added.
QUALITY TREATMENT BEING PROVIDED TO DENGUE PATIENTS: MS
High-quality treatment facilities are being provided to dengue patients in Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) Faisalabad, said Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Sunday.
He said that nine patients were brought to Allied Hospital-II, who suffered from dengue fever during the current season. However, five patients were discharged after their recovery while four were still under treatment and were recovering fast. He said that 10 beds were reserved for dengue patients in Isolated Ward of Allied Hospital-II, out of which two beds were reserved for only serious dengue patients..