Rs.102 million released for three hospitals

FAISALABAD - A total of Rs.102 million was re­leased for development projects in three hospitals of Faisalabad.

A spokesman of health department said here on Sunday that Rs.100 mil­lion was released for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan General Hospital Chak No.224-RB whereas Rs.1 million would be spent on up-gradation of Rural Health Center (RHC) Khurarianwala and Rs.1 million for Tehsil Headquar­ters (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumra.

These funds would be expended for completion of various development and up-gradation schemes in these hospitals on war-footing so that quality health fa­cilities could be provided to the masses as early as possible, he added.

QUALITY TREATMENT BEING PROVIDED TO DENGUE PATIENTS: MS

High-quality treatment facilities are being provided to dengue pa­tients in Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hos­pital) Faisalabad, said Medical Super­intendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Sunday.

He said that nine patients were brought to Allied Hospital-II, who suf­fered from dengue fever during the current season. However, five patients were discharged after their recovery while four were still under treatment and were recovering fast. He said that 10 beds were reserved for dengue patients in Isolated Ward of Allied Hos­pital-II, out of which two beds were re­served for only serious dengue patients..