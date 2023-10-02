Rs.269.6m fine imposed on 2,169 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 2,169 power pilferers during the last 24 days and imposed over Rs 269.6 million fine on them in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.
Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that over 6 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.102.6 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 2106 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 1,334 pilferers so far.
He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 776 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.94.5 million on them under the head of 2.084 million detection units.
In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 197 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.35.5 million under 757,000 detection units.
Similarly, 222 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.28.5 million under 723,000 detection units.
He further said that 264 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.25.4 million under 692,000 detection units.
In Khushab district, 60 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.8.549 million for 161,000 detection units.