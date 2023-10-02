Monday, October 02, 2023
Rs.269.6m fine imposed on 2,169 power pilferers

October 02, 2023
FAISALABAD  -  The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 2,169 power pilfer­ers during the last 24 days and imposed over Rs 269.6 million fine on them in vari­ous areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive. 

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that over 6 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.102.6 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 2106 cases were registered against power theft in vari­ous police stations whereas the police also arrested 1,334 pilferers so far. 

He further said that the FESCO teams detected elec­tricity theft at 776 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.94.5 million on them under the head of 2.084 million de­tection units. 

In Jhang district, the FES­CO teams caught 197 elec­tricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.35.5 million un­der 757,000 detection units. 

Similarly, 222 cases of electricity theft were de­tected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.28.5 mil­lion under 723,000 detec­tion units. 

He further said that 264 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.25.4 million under 692,000 detection units. 

In Khushab district, 60 consumers were found in­volved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.8.549 million for 161,000 detection units.

