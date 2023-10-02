Monday, October 02, 2023
Russia launches attacks with 30 UAVs, missiles: Ukraine

Anadolu
8:30 AM | October 02, 2023
Ukraine reported on Sunday that the Russian army launched attacks across the country during the night with 30 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles.

An announcement from the Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia used 30 Iranian-made Shahed UAVs in the attacks.

Sixteen of these UAVs were shot down by Ukrainian air defense systems, it added.

The military administration of the northeastern Kharkiv region also said that the Russian army carried out an attack on the city with three S-300 missiles.

The announcement added that a fire broke out as a result of one of the missiles hitting a facility but gave no information on possible casualties.

