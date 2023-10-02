Saba surprises her fans by uploading her pictures in attractive new looks

LAHORE - Pakistani actress Saba Hameed surprised her fans by uploading her pictures in attractive new looks. Saba Hameed is an acclaimed actress of Pakistani showbiz industry who needs no introduction and has been ruling the hearts of viewers for the past four decades with her excellent acting. The actress has recently released a few pictures on the photo and video sharing app Instagram in which she is seen posing in a modern outfit. The pictures are from one of her photoshoots which she did for a newspaper while her attractive make-up has been done by a well-known Pakistani make-up artist to match her different outfits. The looks in the photo shoot include pale pink long shirt with trousers, printed green shalwar kameez, white formal shirt with red striped black trousers and green button front shirt with bell bottoms. It should be remembered that Saba Hameed entered the world of acting with the PTV drama ‘Dahleez’, and her other famous dramas include ‘Band Dudari’, ‘Cinderella Aur Sakina’, ‘Nele Haat’, ‘Uncle Sargam Show’, Includes ‘Family Front’, ‘Azar Ki Igi Baaraat’ and ‘Dil Lagi’.