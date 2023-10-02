Monday, October 02, 2023
Seven-day anti-polio campaign begins across country

Web Desk
10:46 AM | October 02, 2023
A seven-day anti-polio campaign begins across the country from Monday.

Over forty million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine along with supplementary dose of vitamin A during the campaign.

Caretaker Minister for Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan has urged parents to fully cooperate with the vaccination teams and ensure that their children are vaccinated.

He said eradication of polio virus from the country is obligation of every citizen.

The Health Minister said polio cases have now confined to a few areas of the country.

He said the global certification requires that no polio case is reported for three consecutive years.

