SHC orders police to hand over internal security to Isra university’s chancellor, acting VC

HYDERABAD-The Sindh High Court here on Friday ordered the Hyderabad police to vacate the campus of Isra University and to hand over the varsity’s security arrangements to the Chancellor, acting Vice Chancellor and the acting Registrar. However, the division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and justice Arshad Hussain Khan asked the police to keep their presence at the institution’s outer cordon outside the premises.

The court allowed the university’s administration led by Chancellor Prof Dr Ghulam Qadir Kazi to deploy private security guards inside the campus for internal security.

The bench also directed the officials to ensure that the faculty members were not deprived of performing their duties as required under the law. Advocate Ali Almani, counsel of the varsity’s officials, apprised the court that in compliance with the September 15 order of the SHC Karachi the Chancellor has appointed Dr Ahmed Waliullah Kazi as the acting VC until a permanent VC could be appointed. He added that the court had given 4 months to the varsity for the said appointment. He said the police took control of the campus security in order to wrest the security control from the private guards of the former VC Dr Nazeer Ashraf Laghari. The district police in its report informed the court that the disputed VC Dr Laghari had been evicted from the campus and that the charge had been given to the acting VC.