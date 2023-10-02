Shehbaz Sharif spotlights Nawaz Sharif’s relief commitment

ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if, discussing priorities for the upcoming general elections, emphasized Mian Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to al­leviating people’s suffering, making it a central election focus and their vision for the country. In a statement post­ed on social media platform X, Shehbaz outlined the core priorities, which encompass aiding the underprivileged, rejuvenating the nation’s economy, and eliminating ter­rorism. As the PML-N presi­dent, he reaffirmed his par­ty’s steadfast dedication to tackling the issues affecting ordinary citizens. Shehbaz emphasized that with Nawaz Sharif at the helm, Pakistan would be committed to ad­dressing crises, stabilizing the economy, providing relief to citizens, promoting nation­al unity, and eradicating ter­rorism. He also underscored their party’s strong focus on empowering and educating the youth, ensuring a bright future for them.