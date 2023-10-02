Shehbaz Sharif spotlights Nawaz Sharif’s relief commitment

ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, discussing priorities for the upcoming general elections, emphasized Mian Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to alleviating people’s suffering, making it a central election focus and their vision for the country. In a statement posted on social media platform X, Shehbaz outlined the core priorities, which encompass aiding the underprivileged, rejuvenating the nation’s economy, and eliminating terrorism. As the PML-N president, he reaffirmed his party’s steadfast dedication to tackling the issues affecting ordinary citizens. Shehbaz emphasized that with Nawaz Sharif at the helm, Pakistan would be committed to addressing crises, stabilizing the economy, providing relief to citizens, promoting national unity, and eradicating terrorism. He also underscored their party’s strong focus on empowering and educating the youth, ensuring a bright future for them.