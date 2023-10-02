Monday, October 02, 2023
Shopkeepers fined for overcharging

October 02, 2023
Dera ismail khan  -  Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Tank Tanvir Khan has visited the bazaar and imposed fine on several shopkeepers for overcharging the citizens.

According to district administration Tank, the ADC paid this visit following the directions of the provincial government. During which, he checked the quality, expiry date and prices of various food items at bakeries and fruit and vegetable shops besides taking stock of hygiene standards.

During the inspection, he imposed a fine on several shopkeepers after they were found involved in charging people.

