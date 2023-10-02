SU fixes last date for online application till October 4

HYDERABAD-The clock is ticking for aspiring students looking to secure their spots in Bachelor and Master degree programs at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and its campuses for the academic year 2024.

With just three days remaining, the last date for online applications is set for October 4, 2023. Prospective candidates are encouraged to fill out the online admission forms available on the university’s website.

During the application process, a challan amounting to Rs 3,000 must be deposited at any branch of HBL.

Candidates holding 14 years of education, such as BA, BSc, B.Com or AD (Art & Science) were eligible for admissions directly into the 5th semester (Third year) of their selected program.