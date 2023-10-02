Monday, October 02, 2023
Three family members injured in roof collapse 

Staff Reporter
October 02, 2023
LAHORE   -   Three persons including a minor girl were injured in TR roof collapse incident at Police Chowki Wali Gali Thokar Niaz Baig, here on Sunday. Police said that the persons were sit­ting in a room when its roof caved in. As a result all of them were buried under debris. On getting information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue opera­tion. Later, the rescuers shift­ed the injured persons to Jin­nah Hospital. The injured have been identified as Muhammad Ishaq (58), his wife Maroofa (55) and their five-year-old daughter Aqsa. 

