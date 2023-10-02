Three family members injured in roof collapse 

LAHORE - Three persons including a minor girl were injured in TR roof collapse incident at Police Chowki Wali Gali Thokar Niaz Baig, here on Sunday. Police said that the persons were sitting in a room when its roof caved in. As a result all of them were buried under debris. On getting information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. Later, the rescuers shifted the injured persons to Jinnah Hospital. The injured have been identified as Muhammad Ishaq (58), his wife Maroofa (55) and their five-year-old daughter Aqsa.