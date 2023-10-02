Toddler kidnapped from Saeedabad area of Karachi

KARACHI - In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a two-year-old child was abducted by an unknown motorcycle-riding man and a woman in Saeedabad area, police confirmed on Sunday. According to media reports, the case has been registered on the complaint of the child’s distraught father, Riyaz Ali, a resident of Mazhar Uloom Hamadiya Madrasah Sector 19/A. The incident unfolded when the young victim, Tafil Sameer, was supposed to be dropped off at his grandmother’s house by his 12-year-old cousin. Little did they know that this innocent journey would turn into a nightmare. Saeedabad Police has registered a case of abduction under Section 364-A/34, as per Riyaz Ali’s complaint. In his gut-wrenching statement to the police, Riyaz Ali, who is a hardworking individual living on rent, recounted the dreadful events of September 30, 2023. He revealed that on that fateful day, his mother-in-law took his two-year-old son, Sameer, to the G-27 bus stop in Saeedabad, a routine she had followed countless times before. As evening descended, Riyaz Ali’s world was shattered when his brother-in-law arrived home with the devastating news. His 12-year-old son, Abbas, who had accompanied Sameer, was brutally separated from the toddler. The unthinkable abduction occurred on the road adjacent to Main Bazaar in Sector 17/B Saeedabad. The entire community is now gripped with fear and anxiety as law enforcement agencies intensify their efforts to locate and rescue young Sameer. The family’s anguish is shared by the entire neighborhood, and they eagerly await updates from the authorities in the hope of a swift and safe reunion.