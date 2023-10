FAISALABAD - Two labourers suffered serious in­juries in a roof collapse inci­dent in the area of Razaabad police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sun­day that labourers were busy in repairing roof a godown when it caved in. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims--Hassan Ali of Judgewala and Yaseen Malik of Kokianwala to Al­lied Hospital after providing first aid. Police concerned launched investigation.