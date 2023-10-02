Monday, October 02, 2023
Two suspected dacoits held

Agencies
October 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

DADU-The Jamshoro CIA, whose centre has been reopened recently after about many months of closure over a drugs sale scam, arrested two suspected criminals in what it described as an ‘encounter’ at T-turn along M9. Sub-inspector Naik Mohammad Khoso, the in-charge of CIA’s Jamshoro centre, said that five suspected dacoits were found travelling by a car from Karachi to Hyderabad. When the car was signaled to stop by a CIA team, its occupants opened fire on it, he claimed. In the ensuing encounter, two of them were wounded and arrested but three others managed to escape, he said.
SI Khoso said the suspects were wanted in various criminal cases registered against them at different police stations of Sukkur, Hyderabad, Karachi and other cities.a

Agencies

