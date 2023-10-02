Monday, October 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Work starts to undertake beautification of Mall Road, Lahore: Mohsin

Work starts to undertake beautification of Mall Road, Lahore: Mohsin
Web Desk
12:53 PM | October 02, 2023
National

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said the work has been started to undertake the beautification of the Mall Road of Lahore to make it a model road.

Mohsin Naqvi said this during his visit to the project site along with Caretaker Punjab Cabinet today.

The CM said new water tanks will be built to save rainwater in the city.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister also visited Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass Project in Lahore and reviewed the ongoing work at the Project site.

He said timely completion of the project will be ensured in any case.

Mohsin Naqvi said by creating a signal-free corridor from Center Point to Defence Mor, will facilitate the movement of citizens.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1696225872.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023