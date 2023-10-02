Work starts to undertake beautification of Mall Road, Lahore: Mohsin

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said the work has been started to undertake the beautification of the Mall Road of Lahore to make it a model road.

Mohsin Naqvi said this during his visit to the project site along with Caretaker Punjab Cabinet today.

The CM said new water tanks will be built to save rainwater in the city.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister also visited Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass Project in Lahore and reviewed the ongoing work at the Project site.

He said timely completion of the project will be ensured in any case.

Mohsin Naqvi said by creating a signal-free corridor from Center Point to Defence Mor, will facilitate the movement of citizens.