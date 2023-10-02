Monday, October 02, 2023
Xi condoles with President Alvi over bomb attacks

Xi condoles with President Alvi over bomb attacks
October 02, 2023
BEIJING   -   Chi­nese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolence to Pakistani President Arif Alvi over a series of bomb at­tacks that rocked Pakistan. In his message yesterday, Xi said that he was shocked to learn of the attacks which caused heavy casualties. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi mourned deeply for the fatal victims and con­veyed sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and those injured. He emphasized that China resolutely oppos­es all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly sup­port Pakistan’s endeavours to maintain national stability and security. On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also extended condolences to Pa­kistan’s caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

