Wednesday, October 02, 2024
5 gamblers arrested during raid

NEWS WIRE
October 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 21,000, 05 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday. According to police spokesman, Dhamyal police conducted raid and held those gamblers who were identified as Owais, Nauman, Sajjad, Tariq and Saddam. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended police team and said that gambling is the root of other social evils. He made it clear that strict action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination.

Similarly, Race course police apprehended two members bike lifter gang and recovered 02 stolen motorcycles from their custody.

The gang members were identified as  Waqas and Izhar.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and has started further investigation.

