Wednesday, October 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

63 suspects involved in electricity theft arrested

Our Staff Reporter
October 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN  -  In a major crackdown on electricity theft, the surveillance teams of the GAPCO Division in Nowshera Virkan on Tuesday arrested 63 individuals involved in the illegal practice.  According to details, the operation carried out under the direction of GAPCO Gujranwala’s Chief Executive, Jam Muhammad Ayub. They successfully recovered substantial sums of money and detected over 46,341 units of stolen electricity. The teams from the four sub-divisions of the GAPCO Division in Nowshera Virkan were able to apprehend the electricity thieves during day and night operations over the last month.

The teams, led by SDOs Mubasher Hussain, Fahad Hussain, Sikandar Riaz and Raisur Rehman along with MI Ishtiaq Ahmed were able to detect and charge the thieves with detection bills amounting to Rs2,349,700.

GEPCO XEN Mohsin Ali has emphasised that there is no scope for any concessions when it comes to electricity theft.

Zakir Naik stresses Muslim states to shun differences

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1727755832.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024