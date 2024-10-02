ACS Rabbani for preservation of city’s historical sites, cultural heritage

MULTAN - South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Fuad Hashim Rabbani directed authorities to ensure the preservation of Multan’s historical sites and cultural heritage. During an important meeting, he reviewed the progress of the “Multan Beautification Plan” and “Dilkash Multan” projects, alongwith security arrangements for shrines.

Rabbani stated that Multan, known as the land of saints, received thousands of devotees on daily basis. He ordered the Auqaf Department to stop the illegal constructions within shrine premises immediately. He further instructed strict measures to enhance security at Darbar Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed and the removal of encroachments around shrines.

With international tourists and cricket fans visiting the city, the ACS issued orders for the immediate cleaning of Qasim Bagh Fort and “Damdama”. He also directed the administration to submit a list of allottees of government plazas at Shaheen Market and Ghanta Ghar.

During the briefing, Rabbani was informed that Rs850 million was allocated by the Italian government for the Multan Beautification Plan. Of this, Rs251 million had been spent on the restoration of Sarafa Bazaar, Musafar Khana, and Haram Gate, while Rs599 million were withdrawn by the Economic Affairs Division. The ACS was also informed that Rs300 million allocated for the “Dilkash Multan” project had been fully utilised to restore historic sites such as Hazrat Shah Rukne Alam’s shrine, Hazrat Shah Shams’ shrine, and the Ghanta Ghar building.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, DG Multan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu, DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan, and officials from the Auqaf Department and other relevant institutions.