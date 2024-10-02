Alcaraz triumphs over Sinner in epic battle to claim first China Open title

staged a remarkable comeback to defeat world number one in a thrilling final and secure his maiden China Open title on Wednesday. The four-time Grand Slam champion from Spain edged out Sinner 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in a gripping contest that lasted three hours and 21 minutes.

Alcaraz, 21, came from 3-0 down in the final-set tiebreak to win his fourth ATP title of the year and 16th overall. His victory snapped Sinner's 14-match winning streak and dethroned the defending champion in Beijing.

The final began with nervy exchanges, as both players were pushed on their serves. Alcaraz broke early for a 3-1 lead, capitalizing on a rare moment of uncertainty from Sinner. Despite holding the advantage, Alcaraz failed to close out the set, with Sinner fighting back to force a tiebreak and eventually take the opener.

In a tight second set, Alcaraz seized his opportunity with a late break to level the match. The decider went to another tiebreak, where the Spaniard held his nerve to claim the title on his first match point.

The match was played amid renewed scrutiny on Sinner, who is facing a potential two-year ban following a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appeal regarding a doping case that had initially cleared him.

Despite the pressure, the 23-year-old Italian put up a valiant fight but was ultimately denied a second consecutive China Open title.