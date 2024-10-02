Archaeologists unearth more than 50 Viking skeletons at huge burial site

COPENHAGEN - Archaeologists in Denmark have unearthed more than 50 “exceptionally well preserved” skeletons in a large Viking-era burial ground in the east of the country. A team from Museum Odense have spent the last six months excavating the Åsum site, which covers about 21,500 square feet and is thought to date back to the 9th and 10th centuries. The skeletons were buried alongside artifacts from far beyond Denmark’s borders, suggesting Vikings traveled extensively for trade, according to the team from the museum. Michael Borre Lundø, archaeologist and curator at the museum, told CNN that it is incredibly rare to find Viking remains in such a good state of preservation. “Often when we excavate bodies from the Viking age we are lucky if there are just a few teeth,” he said in a telephone interview Tuesday. The conditions at the site are what helped keep the skeletons in such good shape, he said. “At this particular site, there’s a lot of chalk in the ground which helps preserve the bones and there’s a lot of natural water in the ground as well,” he said. “For long periods of time the bodies of the Vikings were covered in water, which slows down the decomposition of the bones.” Archaeologists had been called in to excavate the area as part of work to renovate the electrical grid. “We had no clue that there was going to be a burial ground with Viking skeletons there,” Lundø said. “It is truly unusual to find so many well-preserved skeletons at once, like those discovered in Åsum,” he added separately in a press release.

“This discovery offers extraordinary opportunities to perform a wide range of scientific analyses, which can reveal more about the general health, diet, and origins of those buried,” he said. “The analyses might even reveal whether the buried Vikings were related, which would be particularly significant, as this has never been examined in similar graves.”

Items found buried alongside the skeletons also suggest a lot about the deceased - including their status in society and how far they might have traveled to trade. Perhaps the most significant of the skeletons was that of a woman found buried in a wagon, the upper part of a Viking cart that was used as a coffin.