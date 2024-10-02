Asian Face of Gender

Asia is a continent rich in geographical diversity, cultural heritage, and history. However, gender identity within Asian societies remains complex and fraught with challenges. The issues are not confined to women alone; men also face struggles, though in different ways. It is widely acknowledged that since the dawn of society, women have endured suppression, oppression, violence, discrimination, harassment, and abuse. While men may be born with societal privilege, they too suffer from social stigmatization. No matter how successful a woman becomes, few are truly safe from societal and familial pressures.

Take, for example, Indira Gandhi’s election as the first female prime minister of India. Her victory brought excitement among women across Asia, yet that joy was quickly diminished when she remarked, “I don’t even know what gender discrimination is.” Despite her position, Gandhi’s experience as a privileged individual shielded her from the realities many women face daily.

In contrast, countless women in Asia continue to be beaten, suppressed, and oppressed by male-dominated societies. Misogyny remains deeply ingrained, leaving women who have dedicated their lives to their families uncertain whether their home is a sanctuary or a prison. The outward appearance of progress for women, symbolised by prominent figures such as Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan, Sirimavo Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka, and Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, often masks the harsh reality many face, particularly those from less privileged backgrounds.

For many women, the struggle is constant, not just against physical violence but emotional and psychological abuse. In Asia, women are often “killed” not just by weapons but by words. This collective suffering is illustrated by recent high-profile cases of gender-based violence, which have drawn global attention to the pervasive danger women face in their everyday lives.

While the plight of women is well-documented, the struggles of men in Asian societies are often overlooked. From birth, societal expectations for men are immense. They are expected to be stoic, unemotional, and unwavering in the face of responsibility. These pressures often lead to silent suffering. Men, too, face psychological, social, emotional, and familial challenges, yet are discouraged from expressing their vulnerabilities. The cultural notion that “boys don’t cry” forces men to suppress their emotions, which can lead to destructive outbursts or unhealthy coping mechanisms.

One of the most common ways men deal with these internal struggles is through alcohol. In South Asia, the reliance on alcohol to cope with emotions has become normalized. Many men turn to “liquid courage” as a way to express feelings they are otherwise forbidden to show. However, this dependence on alcohol only further complicates their struggles, creating a cycle of emotional repression and substance abuse.

It is essential to create spaces where men can express their feelings without fear of judgment. Instead of offering a drink, friends and family members should offer understanding and emotional support. By addressing these societal pressures, we can make significant strides in improving men’s mental health, just as we must work to address the challenges faced by women.

Men and women may face different societal expectations, but at their core, they are equals—both deserving of respect, love, and freedom. The silent struggles of men, whether for their families, friends, or society at large, must be acknowledged. Men deserve the same empathy and support as women. Bridging the gender divide requires sustainable, holistic approaches that empower both men and women to express themselves freely, without fear or shame.

Parents, in particular, play a crucial role in shaping the next generation. Mothers and fathers must provide their children, regardless of gender, with the freedom to express their emotions and struggles. A peaceful, respectful society can only be achieved if we begin educating our children early on the values of morality, ethics, tolerance, and emotional well-being. Schools should offer classes focused on these areas, and governments must introduce legislation and policies that support gender equality.

Communities must engage both men and women in training programs that foster understanding and cooperation. Above all, mothers, as primary role models, have a responsibility to demonstrate positive behaviours—kindness, integrity, empathy, responsibility—so that their children grow into compassionate, respectful adults. By nurturing these values, we can raise a generation of men and women who contribute to a more equitable and harmonious society.

Shagufta Bashir

The writer is the founder & CEO of Kiddie Nest. She tweets @shagufta_B_Din.