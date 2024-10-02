Bushra, Imran enjoying VIP facilities in Adiala Jail: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that creating sensational news and staying in the headlines through publicity gimmicks is a favourite hobby of Bushra Bibi. Maryam Nawaz is not bothered about what Bushra Bibi eats, be that eggs, chicken or soup pulao etc. Maryam Nawaz is unaware of the cell that had been allocated to Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail.

Azma Bukhari expressed these views in response to a statement by Barrister Saif. Bokhari said that Bushra Bibi has been given B-class facilities in jail. The facilities available to the couple in jail are beyond the imagination of a common man. Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan are serving their time in jail in a VIP manner. She stated that Maryam Nawaz suffered numerous hardships during Imran Khan’s government, while Bushra Bibi is safe from all of them. The conditions in which Maryam Nawaz was kept in Kot Lakhpat Jail and the NAB torture cell were all due to Bushra Bibi’s wishes. She said that Maryam Nawaz endured the hardships of jail but never used the gender card. Bushra Bibi is imprisoned for crimes related to stealing gifts from the Toshakhana and misappropriating £190 million. She said that PTI should refrain from using Maryam Nawaz’s name to promote its political agenda with foul language.