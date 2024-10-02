CAP elects Asfandyar Farrukh as new chairman

LAHORE - The Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) has announced the election of Asfandyar Farrukh as its new chairman. As a founding member of the Association, Farrukh’s leadership is expected to drive innovation and growth within the retail sector. His appointment was confirmed during AGM held at the CAP head office. He officially assume his role Tuesday. Farrukh brings a wealth of experience and insight to the position, having been actively involved in the development and growth of the retail landscape. His vision for the Association includes fostering collaboration among members, advocating for industry standards, and addressing the needs of retailers in marketplace. In addition to Farrukh’s appointment, the AGM also welcomed a new slate of office bearers. Ahsen Mahmood from Charcoal has been elected as senior vice chairman, and Altaf Hashwani from Sana Safinaz will serve as vice chairman. These appointments reflect the Association’s commitment to strong leadership and strategic direction. The newly formed executive committee includes a diverse group of esteemed industry professionals, each bringing unique expertise and perspective. The committee members are: M Fahad Dandia from Effjay Apparel, Shahzad Mobin from WalkEaze, Jawad Musaddiq from Urbansole, Mustafa Zaman from Sefam, M Imran Saleemi from Rainbow Cash & Carry, M Qasim from Firhaj Footwear (Pvt) Ltd, Wahaaj Tariq from Maypole (Pvt) Ltd, Women entrepreneurs Hasina Hasnain from A. Moosajee Sons and Naila Naqvi from Pie in the Sky.