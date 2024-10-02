Celebrating Talent

In Pakistan, dreams are often only supported once substantial profits are gained and national recognition achieved. Following the triumphant return of our recently celebrated hero, Arshad Nadeem, the public began to encourage creativity, uplifting the spirits of our youth to strive for unprecedented milestones. Why do opinions shift only after someone else’s success? What about the other gifted individuals who have been silenced as they pursue their unconventional paths to achievement, now muffled by societal expectations?

To parents and guardians, I emphasise the importance of supporting your child’s ideas, as they wish to share them with you before presenting them to the nation. This encouragement should not be conditional upon immediate success; rather, it should be woven into the fabric of our society to foster a better environment for the future. We must create opportunities within the state that allow for flexibility in our professional landscape. Let our youth voice their aspirations for our nation more powerfully than any statistics or government bodies can, just as our artistic, athletic, and innovative heroes have done.

HIBA AHMED RIZVI,

Islamabad.