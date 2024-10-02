China-Pakistan ideal neighbours, valuable partners: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday paid special greetings to the government and people of China on their 75th National Day, and expressed her best wishes for President Xi Jinping and his colleagues. In her congratulatory message at the start of the Golden Week of celebrations regarding the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, the chief minister stated that the people of Punjab shared the happiness of their brotherly country China. “China and Pakistan are ideal neighbours, good friends and valuable partners,” she added.

The chief minister further stated that the friendship between Pakistan and China is an undeniable reality, evident at both the governmental and grassroots levels. She emphasized that China has been instrumental in fostering the growth and stability of Pakistan’s economy.” Additionally, she highlighted that both nations are committed to the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). She also noted that China has actively contributed to global human development and has championed a vision of building a brighter future together.