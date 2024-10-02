Claudia Sheinbaum sworn in as Mexico's 1st female president

Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in as Mexico’s first female president Tuesday, officially beginning her six-year term.

Sheinbaum highlighted her victory as a milestone, coming 70 years after women won the right to vote in Mexico.

"I don't arrive alone" but with "all the women of Mexico," she told a crowd in the capital's main square. "No to racism, no to classism and no to machismo," she added.

Thousands of sympathizers and Morena party loyalists clogged the square.

Sheinbaum took over from outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a close Morena party ally, pledging to continue his efforts to improve the lives of the country’s poorest people.

“I am a mother, grandmother, scientist and a woman of faith, and as of today, by the will of the people of Mexico, the constitutional president of the United Mexican States,” she said in her inaugural address. “I will not let you down. I call on you to continue making history.”

Sheinbaum listed the promises of her administration, in which she pledged to continue to increase the minimum wage, improve pensions and gradually reduce the working week from 48 to 40 hours.

She also promised to boost economic integration in North America through the trilateral United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Agreement and to exploit opportunities such as nearshoring.

On human rights, Sheinbaum pledged respect for sexual and cultural diversity, promising greater opportunities for women.

Sheinbaum won a landslide victory in June elections. The former governor of Mexico City garnered massive support with nearly 60% of the vote.

She will lead the country with unprecedented political power, given that the Morena party holds an overwhelming majority in both houses of Congress.

She is expected to follow through with a political project started by Lopez Obrador, promising a continuation of his policies and government.

Lopez Obrador leaves office as one of the most popular presidents in Mexican history, with some polls putting his support at 70%.

"I will put my knowledge, my strength, my history and my very life at the service of the people and the homeland. I am certain that together, we will build a Mexico that is increasingly prosperous, free, democratic, sovereign and just," said Sheinbaum.