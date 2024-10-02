CM Maryam directs resolution of visually impaired persons’ issues

Chief Minister takes notice of acid attack in Shujabad

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday took notice of the protest by visually-impaired people and directed the chief secretary to resolve their problems by holding negotiations with them.

The visually impaired persons are staging a sit-in on The Mall for the last nine days for acceptance of their demands as the successive governments have turned a blind eye to their problems. On Tuesday, the visually-impaired people staged a sit-in at the Faisal Chowk and allegedly tortured the police personnel in their attempt to retrieve a road.

The chief minister expressed her sympathies with the injured police personnel due to torture allegedly committed by the visually-impaired people. She directed to treat visually-impaired people with patience despite torture being committed by them on the police personnel.

The CM directed the police to show restraint as they were differently-abled persons and the government understands their problems.

Separately, the chief minister has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police while taking notice of an incident of acid attack in Shujabad, Multan. She directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to 15-year-old Nouman, the acid attack victim.

Earlier in the day, scuffle broke out on The Mall between police and visibly impaired individuals demanding jobs and other benefits for themselves. Blind protesters assaulted police officers who attempted to disperse them from the road, resulting in two officers being injured. In response, the police launched a mild baton charge on protesters. Following the immediate intervention of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the police ceased their action, and the protesters, after staging sit-ins at several locations, finally settled in front of 8-Club Road on Tuesday.

Blind protestor holding a week-long sit-in at Faisal Chowk near Bagh Jinnah in favour of their demands suddenly began marching toward the Governor’s House on Tuesday. As they dismantled barriers and moved toward the Governor’s House, the police attempted to stop them but were unsuccessful, and the protesters proceeded. As the blind people moved forward, traffic at Faisal Chowk remained smooth, however it slowed down near Alhamra, causing inconvenience for citizens. Seeing the protesters advancing toward the Governor’s House, the police removed the barriers placed along the way.

Blind individuals clashed with police officers who were attempting to prevent them from blocking the road. Several police officers were injured in the altercation, and one blind protester also got hurt.

The confrontation between the blind protesters and police on The Mall lasted for a short time. During the scuffle, two police officers sustained injuries. One blind protester severely bit the arm of the SHO of Lytton Road, causing injury. Later, the police arrested one blind protester. A heavy police presence was observed near Alhamra Hall. In the end, the police resorted to a mild baton charge to disperse the protesters blocking the road.

Following the injury of a blind protester during the clash with the police, the blind individuals staged a sit-in on Mall Road in front of Alhamra. They told journalists that they would continue to hold sit-in until the injured protester’s condition gets improved.

They said, “We are being oppressed, we demand justice. We want jobs, and we will not leave without securing our rights, even if it costs us our lives.”

Afterward, the blind individuals also protested outside the Punjab Assembly. The Rescue 1122 team remained present at the sit-in. The injured blind individual refused to accept medical aid from the Rescue 1122 staff.

Later, the blind protesters staged a sit-in outside 8 Club Road. They announced that they would continue the sit-in until their demands were met.