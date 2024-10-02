CM Maryam pays tributes to elders on their international day

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to elders on International Day for Older Persons, calling them a guiding light for future generations. “Elders are a reflection of our past, a beacon for the present, and a lesson for the future,” she stated in her message. “They are the lamps that illuminate the path for generations to grow,” she added. The chief minister also announced that the government was taking steps to ensure the dignity, welfare, and comfort of senior citizens, including improvements to old homes. She added that elderly residents of these homes have even had the opportunity to perform Hajj. She acknowledged, “Elders have made our present possible through their youthful contributions. The elderly of Pakistan are our true assets, and I honor them deeply.” The chief minister emphasized that the life experiences and wisdom of elders are invaluable treasures. “Respecting our elders is a fundamental part of our beliefs and civilization. It is our duty to uphold their rights and provide them with the facilities they deserve”, she further stated. She urged citizens, “Never forget your elders; instead, give them the respect and status they are entitled to. Societies that value their elders are the ones that prosper.”

ChildLife Foundation issues guidelines for early detection, prevention of Mpox in children

The ChildLife Foundation has released guidelines for the early detection and prevention of Mpox in children. Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral infection that has become a growing concern worldwide. In a press release, Dr. Irfan Habib, Medical Director at ChildLife Foundation stated that parents need to know that symptoms of Mpox in children typically include fever, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to other body parts. “Unlike chickenpox, Mpox lesions look similar at the same time, and the rash usually starts on the face before spreading,” said Dr. Irfan. Therefore, he added, distinguishing Mpox from other similar illnesses, such as chickenpox, measles, and skin infections, is critical. Dr. Irfan said that Mpox is mainly spread through close contact with an infected person or by touching contaminated items such as clothing or bedding. “In settings where children are in close proximity, such as schools or daycare, it is important to be aware of how the virus spreads,” he added. Talking about prevention and supportive care, he said that preventing the spread of Mpox is crucial hence the ChildLife Foundation advises parents and caregivers to practice regular handwashing, clean surfaces frequently, and avoid close contact with anyone showing virus symptoms. “Early medical consultation is essential if Mpox is suspected. While there is no specific cure for Mpox, providing supportive care and managing symptoms at home, unless the child develops more severe symptoms, is the best approach,” said Dr. Irfan.

He said that the ChildLife Foundation aims to help healthcare providers quickly identify Mpox in children to ensure the safety of both children and healthcare workers.

“Seeking medical advice early if a child shows symptoms, especially fever with any type of rash anywhere on the body, is crucial for proper care,” concluded Dr Irfan.