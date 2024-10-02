Collectibles by Sonraj trains and inducts Pakistan’s first professional female watchmaker

KARACHI - Pakistani watch and jewellery brand, Collectibles by Sonraj has trained and inducted Pakistan’s first professional female watchmaker, Saira Akram, to inspire young people to explore unconventional career paths.

Sonraj has a glorious legacy spanning over five decades in Pakistan’s watch industry. The company has been an exclusive purveyor of top global luxury watch brands, apart from running the Pak-Swiss Horological Training Center in collaboration with the Swiss Horology Federation and the WOSTEP Foundation, Switzerland, which trained hundreds of watchmakers in horology for over 55 years till its closure in 2022. Under CEO Rameez Sattar, the company continues efforts to revive Pakistan’s watchmaking industry by nurturing local talent at its Service Center. “Watchmaking has always been my passion, but the industry in Pakistan has nearly disappeared due to the closure of professional institutions.” Sattar remarked, “We aim to create employment opportunities and revive the country’s proud heritage in watchmaking.”

Sattar believes Pakistan has immense potential in watchmaking, which can be tapped by empowering young men and women. Saira Akram said, “I am thrilled to have joined Sonraj Service Center and become the first professional female watchmaker in Pakistan. Watchmaking is a field renowned for its intricacy and prestige and therefore is quite challenging, however, I am happy to break barriers and set new precedents in the industry. I am grateful for the opportunity and support from my organization, which holds great value for me to aspire and achieve excellence in the field.”

Saira Akram’s joining as a professional watchmaker at Collectibles was well-received and seen as a game changer for the watchmaking industry.