Wednesday, October 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DPC enhances guarantee amount up to Rs1,000,000

Our Staff Reporter
October 02, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC) has increased the guarantee amount for all eligible depositors of its member banks from Rs500,000 to Rs1,000,000 with effect from October 01, 2024, as decided by the board of directors of the corporation. This enhanced guarantee amount now provides full protection to around 96% of the eligible depositors. The main objective of the deposit protection scheme is to safeguard the depositors’ interest and further enhance their confidence in the banking sector. This will also support financial stability in the country. Deposit protection facility is applicable to all the eligible depositors and does not require any fee from the depositors. The guarantee amount or protected deposit becomes payable to eligible depositors only if State Bank of Pakistan declares a bank as a failed bank and is not payable under any other circumstances.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1727755832.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024