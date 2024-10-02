ECP grants PTI more time to submit documents in intra-party elections case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday granted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) additional time to submit documents related to the intra-party elections case.

A four-member bench, headed by ECP Member Nisar Durrani, heard the case. Barrister Gohar, representing PTI, explained that the party had approached the court to retrieve intra-party election records from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The PTI chairman stated that the party expects to recover the documents from the FIA within 10 days. Barrister Gohar requested the ECP to extend the deadline for document submission until the records are retrieved.