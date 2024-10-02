 ECP suspends 11 MNAs, 7 Sindh MPAs for failing to submit asset details

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the membership of 11 National Assembly members (MNAs) for failing to submit their asset declarations.

Among those suspended are prominent figures such as Khurram Dastagir, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Ishaq Khan, Muhammad Ali, and others.

According to the ECP's notification, the suspension will remain in effect until the members provide their asset details. The commission has also suspended 7 members of the Sindh Assembly, including Adeel Ahmed, Hizbullah, and Arslan Taj, for the same infraction.

The ECP had earlier directed all Members of Parliament and Provincial Assemblies to submit their annual Statements of Assets and Liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependent children, by December 31, 2024, in accordance with Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.