Wednesday, October 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

 ECP suspends 11 MNAs, 7 Sindh MPAs for failing to submit asset details

 ECP suspends 11 MNAs, 7 Sindh MPAs for failing to submit asset details
Web Desk
3:51 PM | October 02, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the membership of 11 National Assembly members (MNAs) for failing to submit their asset declarations.

Among those suspended are prominent figures such as Khurram Dastagir, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Ishaq Khan, Muhammad Ali, and others.

According to the ECP's notification, the suspension will remain in effect until the members provide their asset details. The commission has also suspended 7 members of the Sindh Assembly, including Adeel Ahmed, Hizbullah, and Arslan Taj, for the same infraction.

The ECP had earlier directed all Members of Parliament and Provincial Assemblies to submit their annual Statements of Assets and Liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependent children, by December 31, 2024, in accordance with Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1727846585.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024