Education Ministry to equip primary school students with necessary technology skills

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training with an aim to equip primary school students with necessary technology skills has announced an exciting new initiative.

An official source said on Tuesday that the ministry was all set to introduce Coding, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity Education at the primary school level in public schools.

This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant step towards preparing a technologically advanced future workforce.

Through the initiative, the primary school students will be introduced to cutting-edge technologies like Coding, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber-security.

The program will initially roll out in FDE (Federal Directorate of Education) schools, ensuring a broader impact in the nation’s capital.

By introducing these subjects early, students will develop a strong foundation in digital literacy. They will be better equipped for emerging career opportunities in technology and related fields.

The program also focuses on fostering essential problem-solving and critical thinking skills for the 21st century.

This initiative was set to contribute to the long-term growth of Pakistan’s technology sector.

A team of 75 Tech Fellows, trained by NUST (National University of Sciences and Technology), will provide training across 150 schools. improving digital literacy among youth and enhancing problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

The focus areas of training were pedagogy for primary school students, coding fundamentals (block-based programming, Scratch), lesson planning and delivery and classroom management.

The trained tech fellows will teach coding and AI skills to the primary public school students, bridging the digital divide and fostering early-age tech literacy.