Eight traveling abroad on fake documents for beggary held

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration, arrested eight people during attempt to travel abroad on fake documents and for begging in separate actions.

According to officials, five people including Noori Anwar, Asia Bibi, Samina Bibi, Sakeena Bibi and Muhammad Akram wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia for begging in the name of performing Umrah but apprehended. The detainees in the preliminary investigations failed to provide any document or record of hotel booking in Saudi Arabia. The nabbed suspects were shifted to Anti Human Smuggle Circle Karachi for further investigations.

In another action three passengers identified as Selman, Muhammad Noman and Muhammad Hussain traveling to Azebaijan on fake study visa were arrested.

In accordance with preliminary investigations, the detainees had acquired fake study visas after commitment with a travel agent identified as Asim, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after paying a total Rs.1.4 million. The nabbed accused had to get visas of Germany after reaching Azerbaijan.

Sindh introduces online driving licence service

Sindh government has introduced online driving licence services for citizens, aiming to facilitate them.

Citizens can now easily obtain learning and international driving licences through online service, with non-commercial licence renewal services to follow soon.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar congratulated IG Sindh and DIG Driving Licence for introducing online services. He said that modern policing is essential, and the Sindh Police’s image will improve further. Earlier, the Sindh government announced that all 11 driving licence branches in province have started the service of issuing international driving licences. This service is also now available online to natives of Sindh who possess a valid licence.

The issuance of international permits started on September 14 from six licence branches in Karachi and the branches in the divisional cities of Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, and Larkana.

INP/ZM