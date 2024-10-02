Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Electricity theft worth millions uncovered in Chunian

Staff Reporter
October 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KASUR   -  The LESCO Division in Chunian uncovered a major electricity theft case worth millions of rupees at a private rice mill in the area, on Tuesday. According to Faizan Malik, the LESCO Sub-Division Chunian official, the electricity theft amounted to a staggering Rs17.50 million from the Chunian Rice Mills. The investigation revealed that the mill owners had tampered with the LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) electricity metre, causing it to run slower despite the mill’s high electricity consumption. When the electricity metre was checked using LESCO’s software, it was found to be deliberately slowed down indicating a sophisticated method of electricity theft. LESCO Superintendent Engineer Ahmed Shehzad has taken action against the rice mill owners and a case has been registered under the relevant laws. Faizan Malik emphasised that electricity theft is a serious crime that harms society and the perpetrators should not be spared.  He described the rice mill owners as national criminals who must be eliminated from the root. According to police sources, a case (No 2279/24) has been registered on the complaint of the LESCO Sub-Division West SDO but no arrests have been made yet.

