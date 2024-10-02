Wednesday, October 02, 2024
England cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Test series
Web Sports Desk
1:23 PM | October 02, 2024
The England cricket team, led by all-rounder Ben Stokes, has arrived in Pakistan for an exciting Test series against Shan Masood's eleven. The team touched down at Multan International Airport, where they will rest for two days on October 2 and 3, before starting their practice sessions on October 4.

The first Test match will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium, starting on October 7. The second Test is also scheduled in Multan on October 15, with the series concluding in Rawalpindi, where the final match will begin on October 24.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already started ticket sales for the first Test, offering fans the chance to witness this much-anticipated series live.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

England Men’s Test Squad:

Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.

