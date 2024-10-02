Wednesday, October 02, 2024
FBATI elects new leadership

October 02, 2024
KARACHI   -   Businessmen and industrialists’ community associated with the Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industries (FBATI) has elected its leadership for the two-year term. According to the official statement, renowned businessman and CEO United King Sheikh Muhammad Tehseen has been elected as president Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry for the period of 2024-2026. CEO Zahra Industries Abdullah Abid has been elected as senior vice president and Director Premier Cables Muzammil Shoaib has been elected vice president for the period of 2024-2026. The FBATI is one of the seven industrial zones in Karachi with nearly 1800 large, medium, and small industrial units. On the occasion, the newly-elected president FBATI Sheikh Muhammad Tehseen expressed his gratitude to the business community of the industrial zone, vowing to resolve the issues of the industries in the future, including the dilapidated infrastructure, increasing cost of doing business and high interest rates.

