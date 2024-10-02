Five robbers killed in separate Shikarpur police encounters

SHIKARPUR - Five robbers were killed, arms and looted valuables after separate police encounters in different localities of Shikarpur. According to details, three encounters took place after police engaged two group of robbers fleeing after robberies in Kanak Shah and Sultan Kot localities of Shikarpur. In exchange of fire five robbers were killed and police recovered arms and looted valuables from their possession. A passerby was also injured in fire exchange. The bodies of killed robbers were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas.

Sindh reduces fee for professional filming, photography at historical sites

The Sindh culture department has reduced the fees it charges from professional media persons and media houses for video filming, shooting and photography for commercial purposes at the famous archaeological and historical sites in the province. The notification to this effect has been issued by the Sindh government’s secretary for culture, tourism and antiquities department. The decision was taken on the direction of Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah to promote the heritage, archaeological, and historical sites in the province. The government fee has been reduced for filming, drama recording, commercial videography, photography, and bridal photography and shooting at the historical tourist attractions in Sindh. The fee for photography, video recording, and filming at the Unesco-recognised heritage sites of Mohenjo Daro in Larkana and Makli necropolis in Thatta has been reduced from Rs200,000 to Rs50,000. The same fee for the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum in Karachi has been reduced from Rs100,000 to Rs30,000. The fee for Mukhi House Museum in Hyderabad, Kot Diji Fort and Naukot Fort Mithi has been reduced from Rs 100,000 to Rs30,000. The new fee for the historical sites of Umerkot Fort & Museum, Ranikot Fort, Chowkandi Necropolis and Banbhore Fort is Rs30,000.

According to the Sindh culture minister, the revised fee structure will enable a greater number of professional photographers, videographers, and filmmakers to avail these historical sites for their professional media-related assignments. A spokesman for the culture department said that no fee was charged to amateur Youtubers who visited these historical sites for video content creation.