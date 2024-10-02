Foreign Policy Impact

In recent years, our nation’s foreign relations have increasingly influenced internal political dynamics, often exacerbating existing issues. Alignments with various international powers, trade agreements, and strategic alliances can create political rifts within our country. For instance, changes in foreign aid or economic sanctions frequently lead to shifts in domestic policies, stirring political debates and conflicts among different parties. Moreover, foreign policy decisions sometimes overshadow pressing domestic issues, shifting focus away from critical socio-economic problems. This can affect the effectiveness of governance and hinder the implementation of policies that directly benefit the populace.

It is crucial for our policymakers to ensure that foreign policy strategies are aligned with national interests without unduly impacting domestic political stability. I urge our leaders to consider the broader implications of their international engagements and to maintain a balance that prioritises both national and domestic well-being.

Thank you for considering this perspective. I hope this issue will receive due attention in future discussions.

SHAILA PARVEEN,

Mehrabpur.