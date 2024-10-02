Wednesday, October 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt initiates crackdown on illegal gas cylinder shops across Sindh

Our Staff Reporter
October 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Following a tragic cylinder explosion in Hyderabad that claimed the lives of 27 individuals, Sindh government has initiated a crackdown on illegal gas cylinder shops across the province. The Sindh Home Department issued a directive to all district administrations, ordering immediate action against shopkeepers operating gas cylinders illegally.

The department emphasized that gas cylinder shops must not be located in crowded or residential areas and should instead be moved to less populated zones. In a letter to deputy commissioners, the Home Department ordered the relocation of illegal LNG and LPG shops outside city limits and instructed the confiscation of substandard cylinders. The government also mandated that these shops follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the federal authorities to ensure public safety.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1727755832.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024