Govt to summon session after evolving consensus over draft constitutional package

ISLAMABAD - Since the government has once again stared work on constitutional package, the meeting of parliamentary leaders from treasury benches expected in this week. The government has yet to decide the schedule for summoning the national assembly session specifically to initiate legislation on 26th constitutional amendment. Sources said the government will summon the session after evolving consensus over a draft from constitutional package. In the previous failed attempt to pass the controversial amendment, the government faced lot of criticism over non-availability of draft for constitutional amendment.