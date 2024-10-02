HDA, HW&SBC should improve performance, generate revenue: ACS

HYDERABAD - The Additional Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has said Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) need to take measures to improve performance. Talking to the media after attending hearing of a case in Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Tuesday the additional CS said both the organizations should improve revenue generation and collection. “This ought to be done so that the HDA and HW&SBC no longer approach the provincial government for funds or for subsidy,” he added. According to him, the staff of HDA had not been paid their salaries for many months. He maintained that the HW&SBC was being given grants by the Sindh government from time to time while an application was at present pending approval for release of funds for the corporation. Responding to a question, he apprised that among 3 to 4 accounts of the HDA which had been frozen one pertains to the pensioners account.