Health emergency declared in Rawalpindi amid rise in dengue cases

LAHORE - The Cabinet Committee on Prevention of Dengue, Infectious Diseases and Disaster Management has decided to declare a health emergency in Rawalpindi in view of an increase in dengue cases in the district. An important meeting of the Cabinet Committee was held at the Civil Secretariat to review the dengue situation, especially in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over the meeting while Minister for Primary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir participated through video link. The cabinet committee directed that special attention be given to the clinical management of dengue patients to minimize the mortality rate, and the technical group be asked to determine the causes of deaths due to dengue in Rawalpindi and the severity of the disease in under-treatment patients.

Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that arrangements should be made for the treatment of dengue patients in private hospitals in case the public hospitals run out of space due to patient load in Rawalpindi. He said that the technical group will be assigned to submit a report after finding the causes of death due to dengue and the severity of the disease in Rawalpindi.

He also issued instructions to start a special campaign to increase awareness about the dengue.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that an action plan should be prepared for the next one month to control dengue. He said that due to better surveillance, the situation of dengue in Lahore is better.

He said that there is a fear of an increase in cases in Rawalpindi, adding that the departments have to be alert to deal with any emergency.

The Chief Secretary Punjab directed that the capacity of government hospitals in Rawalpindi be increased for better treatment of dengue patients. He said that all necessary resources would be given for providing medicines and necessary facilities in public hospitals. The Chief Secretary said that the availability of authentic data is very important to overcome dengue as a better plan can be adopted after analyzing the data.

Secretary Primary Health Nadia Saqib and the deputy commissioner Rawalpindi gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. Nadia Saqib said that 1724 confirmed cases of dengue and seven deaths have been reported in the province so far this year. The deputy commissioner Rawalpindi said that 29 private hospitals have been put on standby as an alternate arrangement to treat dengue patients in case of emergency. He added that 142 private clinics have been sealed for not reporting dengue patients. The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including local government and education, the divisional commissioner, deputy commissioners of Lahore and health authorities attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi and Faisalabad participated through video link.