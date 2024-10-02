IHC grants time to chairman HEC to submit reply in petition against his reappointment

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted more time to Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) to submit reply in a petition filed against his reappointment.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of a petition filed by Dr Dil Nawaz Khan through his counsel Hafiz Arfat Ahmed Chaudhary Advocate. During the hearing, counsel for the Chairman HEC requested the court to grant him more time for submission of his response in this matter. Acceding to his request, the court directed him to submit the reply within two weeks and deferred the hearing till October 30 for further proceedings. Through the instant writ petition, the petitioner, Dr. Dil Nawaz Khan, who claims to be a public interest litigant, assailed notification dated 07.08.2024 issued by the Establishment Division according to which, the Prime Minister has re-appointed Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed as the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for a period of one year in terms of Section 6(5) of the HEC Ordinance, 2002.

Counsel for the petitioner drew the attention of the Court to Section 6(5) of the said Ordinance, which is reproduced herein below:- “6(5). The Chairperson shall hold office for a period of two years and members shall hold office for period of four years. In no case the Chairperson and members shall be eligible for re-appointment for more than one similar term.” He further submitted that initially when the said Ordinance was promulgated, the term of office of the Chairman, HEC was four years but subsequently, through an amendment in the law, it was reduced to two years; that the import of the expression “in no case the Chairperson and Members shall be eligible for re-appointment for more than one similar term” implies that the Chairman, who is appointed cannot be re-appointed for another term provided he participates in the competitive process and proves his ability and efficiency for his re-appointment. He contended that although an advertisement was published inviting applications to the position of the Chairman, HEC, but the same was scrapped for reasons which have till date, not been made known and the impugned notification was issued; and that the said notification violates the spirit of Section 6(5) of the said Ordinance.